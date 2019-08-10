TNT rallies to beat SMB for 2-1 lead

TNT KaTropa erased a 17-point deficit behind a big run to turn back San Miguel Beer, 115-105, and gain a 2-1 lead in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Terrence Jones escaped ejection early in the contest and helped the KaTropa unload a 24-0 run in the second quarter before getting help from Roger Pogoy, Don Trollano and Jayson Castro to regain control of the best-of-seven series.

Coach Bong Ravena hailed his team for being able to display resilience after a heartbreaking 127-125 double overtime loss in Game 2 and trailing 36-19 early in the second period.

“I guess we just played better than in the last game,” said Ravena, whose team tries to gain a commanding 3-1 lead in Sunday’s fourth game at the Big Dome.

Jones, who finished with 37 points, 18 rebounds, nine rebounds and five blocks, nearly got tossed for the second straight game when he delivered a headbutt on SMB’s Chris Ross with 5:51 left in the first quarter and TNT ahead 13-12.

Referees slapped Jones with a Flagrant Foul 1, much to the astonishment of Ross, who was given a technical during the incident.

“Sinabihan namin siya to stay focused, be patient and don’t lose your head (We told him to stay focused, be patient and don’t lose your head)” said Ravena.

He had nine points when TNT overhauled that 36-19 deficit seconds into the second quarter to gain a 43-36 lead with 4:26 to go.

SMB did get the lead back, 50-48, but Trollano knocked down a three, Castro scored off a steal and Jones hit a basket to put TNT ahead 55-50 at the half.

The Beermen led for the final time, 60-59, on a dunk by McCullough with 9:49 left in the third, setting up another KaTropa onslaught with nine straight points courtesy of Jones, Pogoy and Rosario to make it 67-60, 7:48 remaining.

Terrence Romeo got SMB within 86-83 with over a minute gone by in the payoff period with a crossover past Jay Washington followed by a basket.

But Trollano, who ended up with 18 points to continue his breakthrough showing in the championship showdown, hit a jumper and drained a three to launch another TNT run.

Pogoy sank a three, Rosario scored and Trollano split two free throws even as SMB continued to struggle. Pogoy drained another three to end a 14-2 spurt for a 100-85 KaTropa advantage with 7:27 to go.

Chris McCullough scored 27 points but dealt with foul trouble in the second half as the Beermen failed to replicate their escape act two nights earlier.

June Mar Fajardo had 27 points and 13 rebounds, Romeo posted 13 points, Von Pessumal 12 points and Arwind Santos 10 points but Alex Cabagnot and Chris Ross combined for eight points after posting 25 and 19 the last time. (Jonas Terrado)

The scores:

TNT KATROPA 115 — Jones 37, Pogoy 29, Trollano 18, Castro 14, Rosario 13, Heruela 4, Washington 0, Golla 0, Taha 0, Carey 0, D. Semerad 0, Casino 0, Magat 0.

SAN MIGUEL 105 — McCullough 27, Fajardo 27, Romeo 13, Pessumal 12, Santos 10, Standhardinger 8, Ross 5, Cabagnot 3, Rosser 0.

Quarters: 18-33; 55-50; 86-78; 115-105.

