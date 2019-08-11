Rain or shine, life must go on

HEAVY rains even without storm or rainfall advisory. In life, sadness comes even when we least expect it. No warning or advisory. Some things just happen. In a wink of an eye our situations change. We lose something or someone impor­tant to us. We may be extremely hurt and not in the mood to do anything, but we can’t remain glued to our seats. There are commitments and responsibili­ties, so we have to learn how to the “storm season”, the painful and difficult part of our lives.

Keep calm. As Mehmet Murat ildan puts it, “When you panic when the storm comes, you in­crease the power of the storm”! The season will change. It will not rain forever. Focus on what is beautiful and bright. Enjoy life despite the pains and struggles.

Bernard Kelvin Clive says, “When the storms do come; you can only allow them to slow you down, but don’t let them stop you, there will be delays, detours, and disappointments but you have to keep pushing through it”.

You have probably done it be­fore, although the situation was different. You were able to ad­just. You accepted the hurts and disappointments – even those which you think you did not deserve. You managed to per­sist despite the discouragement of the very persons who were supposed to be your source of strength. You found hope and direction when you were at your weakest.

“Hold on to hope. Hold on to faith”! Let them be the umbrella that will protect you from the rain as well as the sun’s scorch­ing heat. You have conquered challenges before. You can do it again. You’re a survivor.

