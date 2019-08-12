Mojdeh saves PH in HK tilt

JASMINE Mojdeh led a remarkable 1-2 finish by the Philippine team in the Hong Kong Open Swimming Championships held at Victoria Park Swimming Pool on Sunday in Hong Kong.

Up against fancied rivals, Mojdeh, 13, refused to be intimidated as she swam gallantly to beat veteran Rosalee Mira Santa Ana for the 200m butterfly gold in 2:20.01.

Thailand’s Sounthournchoke Supasuta finished third.

Mojdeh’s gold medal win ended a string of misfortunes for the country after Jasmine Alkhaldi settled for runner-up finishes in the 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly events.

Earning a bronze medal for the country was Maurice Sacho Ilustre in the 100m betterfly.

Mojdeh’s gold medal win will certainly serve her in good stead when she presses her bid for a PH slot in the coming SEA Games.

Up next for the multi-titled Mojdeh is the 1st Philippine National Open Swimming Championships slated at the end of the month. The PH Open is the last qualifying meet for 2019 SEA Games.

