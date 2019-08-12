MP’s Gibbons at PSA Forum

IT’S going to be a special edition of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday as no less than the current president of Manny Pacquiao (MP) Promotions will be gracing the weekly session at the Amelie Hotel-Manila.

Sean Gibbons, international match maker and manager, makes his first ever appearance in the public sports program presented by San Miguel Beer, Braska Restaurant, Amelie Hotel, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), as he talks about the next possible fight of the great Manny Pacquiao, current International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas, and the other fighters under the MP Promotions.

Also invited in the forum is the Philippine Junior girls tennis team that placed fifth in the ITF World Juniors Championship.

PSA members are enjoined to attend the 10:00 a.m session.

