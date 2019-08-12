Negros, Iloilo booters rout PFL rivals

- Home
NEW acquisition Robert Lopez Mendy scored four goals as Ceres-Negros bucked an early deficit to beat Mendiola FC 1991, 5-2, over the weekend in the Philippines Football League at the Aboitiz Pitch in Lipa City, Batangas.
The Senegalese striker struck in the 16th, 36th, 44th and 55th minutes as the Busmen overcame a 1-0 deficit on Ricardo Sendra’s goal to post their ninth straight win and maintain a three-point lead over Kaya-Iloilo in the standings.
Spaniard Bienvenido Maranon scored his league-high 17th goal off a spot kick for Ceres in the 80th.
Kaya-Iloilo stayed within distance of Ceres after pummeling Air Force, 5-0, at the Binan Football Stadium in Laguna.
Ghanian forward Jordan Mintah produced a brace while Masa Omura, Connor Tacagni and Jayson Panhay found the back of the net in the victory.
Stallion-Laguna tightened its grip on third spot with a 4-1 triumph over Global-Makati at Aboitiz.
Fitch Arboleda and Ruben Doctora scored in the first 13 minutes to set up Stallion’s win. (JONAS TERRADO)