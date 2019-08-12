San Miguel hopes to stay focused; no more mind games

SAN MIGUEL Beer played its usual self Sunday after spending most of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals trying to play within TNT KaTropa’s tempo and frustrate import Terrence Jones whenever an opportunity presents itself.

The Beermen had their best performance since the series began, leaning on a telling 12-0 run in the third quarter and the productive showings from import Chris McCullough, Alex Cabagnot and June Mar Fajardo to put the Finals back to square one after the tying the count at 2-all.

Another key for SMB in its 106-101 triumph was the focus showed by Chris Ross.

This time, Ross was more focused on getting the result than baiting Jones to lose his cool much like in the previous three games when the two engage in a series of heated exchanges.

“They played the game,” said one observer, noting how the Beermen was able to avoid dealing too much on playing mind games with the conference’s Best import awardee.

Getting the win puts momentum in SMB’s hands before the two teams return to the Smart Araneta Coliseum for Wednesday’s pivotal fifth game.

Crucial in SMB’s chances is whether Fajardo can build on his Game 4 outing where he scored 10 straight in the 12-0 run that enabled SMB to take control of the contest with a 76-65 lead.

Fajardo has been groping for form since the Finals began despite consistent numbers, even sharing minutes with Christian Standhardinger in order to match up with TNT’s offensive flow.

“Kahit nagmimintis ako hinahanap pa rin ako, binibigyan nila ako ng kumpiyansa,” said Fajardo.

“Buti nakakuha ako ng baskets at tumaas ang kumpiyansa ko nun (Good thing I was able to get make shots and build my confidence),” he added.

DICKEL LAUDS SMB

TNT consultant Mark Dickel lauded SMB for finally setting the tone compared to the previous three outings.

“They were desperate and they played well,” said Dickel. “I thought McCullough had a good game and they gave us some different issues to deal with. June Mar sealing early and stuff like that so they played well.” (JONAS TERRADO)

