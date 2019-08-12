Santos: Jones is too good and smart

SAN MIGUEL Beer forward Arwind Santos couldn’t help but put humor to his verbal exchange with TNT KaTropa import Terrence Jones during Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals.

Jones figured in another heated exchange Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum this time against Santos.

Jones, who had word of war with Chris Ross in Games 2 and 3, shouted at Santos after being fouled with 6:47 remaining in the fourth quarter of the contest won by the Beermen, 106-101.

The shot was so loud that it was heard during the television broadcast.

“Pinaamoy lang niya hininga niya sa akin,” said Santos. “Amoy Amerika; amoy burger.”

“Ganun talaga pagka-minsan nagkakainitan. Gulatan lang naman kung sino. Anu lang part lang ng game yun. Kaya lang mas malakas siyang bumuga kesa sa akin,” added Santos.

Santos was the latest SMB player to play mind games with Jones after Ross and Christian Standhardinger have spent most of the series trying to get into his skin.

The former Most Valuable Player echoed what Ross said earlier in the Finals of trying to see if Jones finally throws a fit.

But Santos concedes that Jones is just too good at keeping his composure.

“Ano rin siya umiiwas din sa mga taunting. At saka yung mga tinginan ng mata sa mata, ayaw niya e. Marunong din,” he said. “Anu lang pag may mga ganung scenario, sinasamantala namin. Tinitignan namin kung sino mapipikon.” (JONAS TERRADO)

