Creamline too hot for Motolite; Choco Mucho in grand debut

Creamline pummeled Motolite, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14, on Wednesday for a second straight win in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

The defending champions waxed hot throughout the 69-minute match in a follow up to their straight-set victory over Air Force last Saturday.

Alyssa Valdez helped power Creamline once again, finishing with 15 points built on 12 kills and three aces while Jema Galanza pumped in 12 points, including 10 spikes.

Armed with hard-hitting spikers and a versatile setter in Jia Morado, the Cool Smashers outplayed and

Morado converted 21 excellent sets on top of two points.

Also delivering for Creamline were Michele Gumabao, who contributed nine points, and Pau Soriano, who added eight points.

Myla Pablo, who returned from a back injury, finished with 11 points but could do only so much for Motolite.

Earlier, Choco Mucho debuted with a bang bythumping BaliPure, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18.

Former Ateneo standouts Kat Tolentino and Maddie Madayag flexed their muscles and finished with 14 and 11 points, respectively, for the Flying Titans, who needed 75 minutes in disposing of the 2017 champions.

Bea De Leon also contributed to the cause.

Only five players scored for the Water Defenders with Grazielle Bombita finishing with nine points.

Choco Mucho overpowered BaliPure in spikes (33-24) and service aces (10-0) as the Water Defenders stumbled into 28 errors including eight in the second frame.

BaliPure briefly showed signs of strength in the second set after leading 13-9, but Madayag and Tolentino joined forces as Choco Mucho scored nine of the next 11 points to grab the 18-15 upperhand en route to the set win.

The Water Defenders failed to recover in the third as the Flying Titans sizzled from service area.

Bang Pineda chipped in eight points for Choco Mucho while Manila Santos-Ng added two points. (KRISTEL SATUMBAGA)

