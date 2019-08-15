95 hotels, 238 buses for SEAG

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE country’s hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games is off and running.

Phisgoc Chief Executive Officer Ramon ‘Tats’ Suzara said on Thursday that 95 hotels, including 26 in Metro Manila, have already been booked in anticipation of the deluge of delegates taking part in the Nov. 30-Dec. 11 sportsfest.

While many high-profile sports are going to be held in Manila, other host cities include the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, and Subic in the north and in Tagaytay City down south.

But athletes and officials who are going to play at Clark will be housed solely at the Athletes Village, where more than 2,000 beds are available.

There will be 10,000 delegates attending from 11 nations attending the 2019 SEAG and Suzara said the Phisgoc has mobilized a total of 238 buses, 123 coasters, 175 vans and 116 sedans.

“These vehicles will be used to ferry athletes, sports officials and VIPs,” said Suzara.

Even the dining aspect of the hosting has already been finalized with different catering groups tapped to provide for the nutritional needs of the SEAG family.

“There will be a separate caterer for the athletes and other caterers for the others like those spending time in the Secretariat, competition venues and Press Center,” added Suzara. (NICK GIONGCO)

Related

comments