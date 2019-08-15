MORE NEWS

New Negros Oriental police chief

BACOLOD CITY – Police Col. Rizalito Gapas has been appointed as the new chief of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office.

Gapas, former Pasig City police chief, was designated as acting Negros Oriental police director effective Aug. 9.

He replaced Col. Raul Tacaca, who was relieved by Philippine National Police chief Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde to give way to an impartial investigation on possible lapses by his administration in relation to several high profile killings in the province last month.

Gapas, during the turnover of command led by Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office 7, at the Negros Oriental police headquarters in Sibulan the other day, vowed to strengthen the fight against crime and aligned all actions with the PNP’s mission and vision. (Glazyl Masculino)

PAGASA declares end of El Niño

The weak El Niño that brought significant impact on the rainfall pattern and tropical cyclone activity since the last quarter of 2018 has officially ended.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration Administrator Vicente Malano said the warmer than average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean has weakened and transitioned into neutral levels in July.

It is expected that neutral conditions where there is neither El Niño nor La Niña will likely persist through the remainder of the year, Malano pointed out.

The Philippines has been experiencing below normal tropical cyclone activity since the start of the year, with only eight tropical cyclones that developed from January to August.

Based on historical record, the country averages 20 tropical cyclones every year.

The El Niño triggered the depletion of major dams in Luzon, particularly Angat and La Mesa Dams, in the past few months. (Ellalyn Ruiz)

Won’t interfere in Acosta’s behalf – Malacañang

Malacañang said yesterday it will not interfere and will let the Ombudsman resolve the allegations of corruption made by Public Attorney’s Office lawyers against their head Persida Acosta and forensics chief Erwin Erfe.

PAO lawyers have sought their immediate preventive suspension to keep them from covering their alleged corrupt practices.

Panelo said President Duterte will let the Ombudsman do its work.

“As a matter of policy, the President will not interfere in the work, function, activity of any constitutional body or any branch of government. Let the law take its course,” he said. “If there is a case in the Ombudsman, then we’ll let the Ombudsman do its work,” he added.

Panelo said that Acosta still enjoys the trust and confidence of the President since she is not yet removed from her current post. “Eh, palagi naman si Presidente. Hanggang walang findings of probable cause, palaging nandoon ang trust,” he said. (Argyll Geducos)

