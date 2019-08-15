Pasay barangay chief gunned down

A barangay chairman was shot dead Wednesday afternoon by two motorcycle-riding men in Pasay City.

Colonel Bernard Yang, Pasay City police chief, identified the victim as Jojo Balais, 37, chairman of Barangay 37, Zone 3, Pasay City.

Yang said that Balais was rushed by members of the city’s rescue team to the Manila Adventist Medical Center for treatment but he was declared dead.

Police said the incident happened at about 5 p.m. in front of the Pasay City Academy on Buendia Avenue in Barangay 37, Zone 3, Pasay City.

Probers learned that the victim was riding his Yamaha motorcycle heading to Harrison Avenue when two on board a motorcycle without plate number came from behind.

The city police chief also said the suspects shot the victim repeatedly in the body and then fled upon seeing him fall on the pavement.

Police probers are looking into a drug-related case as the motive behind the killing, according to Yang.

He added that investigators are checking the CCTV footage to determine the identity of the gunmen. (Jean Fernando)

