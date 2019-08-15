Petron tossers advance to PSL semis with nary a trouble

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Petron made short work of Marinerang Pilipina, 25-18, 25-13, 25-11, and marched into the semifinals of the Philippine Superliga All Filipino Conference on Thursday at The Arena in San Juan City.



Veteran hitter Aiza Pontillas tallied 12 kills, two blocks and an ace to finish with 15 points for the defending champions as they dominated the Lady Skippers in all sspects of the game..



Setter Rhea Dimaculangan was also instrumental in Petron’s offense, providing variety of plays that had their spikers attacking at all angles. She converted 27 excellent sets on top of three points.



Bernadeth Pons and skipper Ces Molina also delivered as they combined for 24 points.



The Blaze Spikers displayed their experience in the second frame where they played error-free and sizzled with 19 attacks, four blocks and two aces.

They were more aggressive in the third frame after cruising to a 14-3 lead.



Petron coach Shaq delos Santos was delighted with the character his players displayed. .



“Of course we’re really happy, this is what we’ve been working hard for,” said Petron coach Shaq Delos Santos. “What we’ve been through in the two-round preliminary is not easy and because of that we are more inspired to be better.”



With the Blaze Spikers taking full control, Delos Santos managed to field iseldom-used players, including Mary Anne Esguerra, Mela Tunay and Toni Basas.



“I’m glad that they delivered,” said Delos Santos. “I told them to always be ready especially now that the real battle is about to start.”



Petron unleashed its might at the attack line, firing 57 spikes compared to Marinerang Pilipina’s 27. They also had more blocks, 10-7, and service aces, 7-0.



The win — Petron’s 12 straight since the double-round eliminations — arranged them a Final Four meeting with the winner between fourth seed Generika Ayala and No. 5 Cignal scheduled The win — Petron’s 12 straight since the double-round eliminations — arranged them a Final Four meeting with the winner between fourth seed Generika Ayala and No. 5 Cignal scheduled on Aug. 22.



Marinerang Pilipina, for its part, ended its campaign winless in all 15 matches including 14 in the elims. (KRISTEL SATUMBaGA)

Related

comments