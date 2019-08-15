San Beda, CSB stake 5-0 records in NCAA

DEFENDING champion San Beda University and College of Saint Benilde put their unbeaten records on the line when they face separate opponents on Friday in the 95th NCAA men’s basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan.

Out to extend their reign to four years, the Red Lions collide with the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA Altas at 12 noon while the Blazers meet the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates at 4 p.m.

The resurgent Mapua Cardinals – winner of the last two matches – tackle the Bombers of Jose Rizal University in another interesting senior’s match scheduled at 2 p.m.

San Beda and St. Benilde are tied for the lead with similar 5-0 records with the Blazers enjoying its finest start since joining the league.

It was only last Saturday when the Red Lions claimed their fifth straight win by beating archrival Letran Knights, 70-66, behind the solid plays of Evan Nelle, who led SBU 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists, Donald Tankoua who contributed 15 points, while Calvin Oftana and James Canlas-Kwekuteye had 11 points each.

San Beda mentor Boyet Fernandez said they have to remain focused knowing it’s going to be tough playing against the Altas.

“We haven’t won anything. We just won our game (against the Knights) but it’s a long way to go for us. We know it’s going to be a tough game no matter who we face. We just have to be ready,” said Fernandez.

The Lions-Altas encounter feature an interesting backcourt battle between Nelle and Perpetual Help guard Edgar Charcos, the main man for the Frankie Lim-mentored squad.

Despite a 2-4 card, Perpetual Help is still a dangerous opponent after giving the Lyceum Pirates a tough time in an 87-75defeat in last week’s ‘on-tour’ of the NCAA at the Altas gym in Las Pinas.

St. Benilde, for its part, hopes to avoid the mistakes it committed in last Tuesday’s 82-77 victory over Arellano University where it nearly squandered a 15-point lead in the final two minutes.

Against LPU, CSB coach TY Tang hopes his troops to elevate their game several notches higher.

The Blazers are opening in a tough four-game stretch to end their first round campaign, which likewise include matches against the Red Lions, the Knights and the Bombers. (WAYLON GALVEZ)

