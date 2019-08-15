San Miguel import aching to win PBA crown

San Miguel Beer is hell bent on closing out TNT KaTropa and win the PBA Commissioner’s Cup crown in Game 6 of their title series on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Beermen go for the clincher at 7 p.m. after claiming the last two games, including a stirring comeback from a 16-point deficit to take a 99-94 victory last Wednesday.

Coach Leo Austria said SMB is determined to take advantage of every chance possible and prevent TNT from forcing a deciding seventh game.

“If they (TNT) give us an opportunity to grab the title, we will not allow them,” Austria said during Wednesday’s postgame interview which led to a bold declaration from his import Chris McCullough.

“We’ll win this s***. We’re gonna win this s***,” said McCullough, prompting Austria to make a light-hearted laugh.

McCullough was among the heroes of the Beermen’s rally from an 85-69 deficit with 10:39 left in the fourth, scoring 19 of his 35 in that period including a layup that put them up 95-94.

But the biggest factor in the win was the way Christian Standhardinger heldTNT reinforcement Terrence Jones to just one point while making six turnovers since replacing June Mar Fajardo with over seven minutes left in the fourth.

Standhardinger is hoping to replicate his role of neutralizing Jones while Fajardo hopes to make his presence felt on offense along with Terrence Jones.

The scoring productions of Alex Cabagnot and Chris Ross will also be important in the Beermen’s bid to bag a second straight crown and open talks of a possible Grand Slam.

TNT coach Bong Ravena, who described the loss as a “sorry lesson,” and consultant Mark Dickel are hoping to make their team respond in a big way and shrug off the effects of the Game 5 meltdown.

“We can’t lose any more games. We gotta come ready to win,” Dickel said. (JONAS TERRADO)

Series Summary:

Game 1 – TNT KaTropa 109, San Miguel 96

Game 2 – San Miguel 127, TNT KaTropa 125 (2OT)

Game 3 – TNT KaTropa 115, San Miguel 105

Game 4 – San Miguel 106, TNT KaTropa 101

Game 5 – San Miguel 99, TNT KaTropa 94

