Secret passage of Chinese warships not an act of friendship — Palace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The unannounced passage of Chinese warships in the country’ waters was not an act of friendship and could be a violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, Malacañang declared yesterday.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said the government is concerned about the Chinese vessels sailing in the country’s exclusive economic zone without notifying the proper authorities.

“We express concern with that kind of incident. Because if they keep on saying that we’re friends, I don’t think this is an act of friendship,” he said during a Palace press briefing.

Asked if the latest action of the China was a form of bullying against the country, Panelo said: “Baka it’s a violation of the UNCLOS. Violation ng UNCLOS ‘yan eh kung dumaraan sa ating EEZ.”

He said they expect Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. to “do something about that.” “Basta may ‘pag violation may violation sa UNCLOS, we will file a diplomatic protest,” he added.

The military earlier confirmed that five Chinese warships recently passed through Sibutu Strait in Tawi-Tawi without informing the country’s authorities.

The entry of the foreign ships into local waters was reportedly not considered innocent passage. There was supposed deception when the foreign ships traversing the Philippine waters switch doff their automatic identification systems.

Panelo said he might raise the matter when he meets Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua soon.

“We will call their attention. The Chinese Ambassador has invited me for dinner in one of these days. Maybe I will raise that to him,” he said.

The latest incident involving Chinese ships comes ahead of President Duterte’s planned visit to China later this month.

The President is expected to raise the arbitral ruling that nullified China’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea, the joint sea exploration project, and the proposed code of conduct in the disputed area during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Panelo said the President would still tackle the arbitral ruling even though China has refused to recognize the decision. “Neither are we changing our position too. But it doesn’t mean that as friends, we cannot discuss that issue. It has to be discussed, that is precisely why there is a mechanism for negotiation. There are things we can agree upon, there are differences that we may not. But that does not preclude both countries to raise that issue and discuss amicably,” he said. (Genalyn Kabiling)

Related

comments