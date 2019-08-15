US to build P350-M counter-terrorism training center in Cavite

The United States will construct a modern counter-terrorism training center in Cavite in a move to improve the intelligence and operational capability of the Philippine National Police in dealing with extremist groups in the country.

PNP chief Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde said the training center will cost around P350 million and will be taken from the P520-million fund that will be provided by the United States for counter-terrorism projects that will be jointly operated by the Americans and their Filipino counterparts.

“We are grateful to the US government for this project which we will establish a new training center which mainly designed to boost our counterterrorism capabilities that has been a global menace nowadays,” said Albayalde. Based on the agreement, the regional counterterrorism training center will be constructed at the Philippine National Police Academy in Silang. Initially, Albayalde said five battalions of the elite PNP Special Action Force will be the first to undergo the counter-terrorism programs once the regional training center is constructed. “This training facility will certainly provide the PNP with enhanced capability to address threats posed by domestic and transnational terrorism,” Albayalde said. The PNP chief signed the Memorandum of Understanding for the construction of the regional counter-terrorism training center with the US government represented by Deputy Chief of Mission John Law of the US Embassy in Manila. The US government, through the US Embassy in Manila, underscored the benefits of the training center. “This will provide counterterrorism training for law enforcement units and personnel from the Philippines and regional partner nations in Southeast Asia,” it stated. “This initiative is part of the thorough and strengthened partnership of the country with the US, most especially on counterterrorism efforts,” said Albayalde. (Aaron Recuenco)

