CEU edges closer to PBA D-L quarters

CENTRO Escolar University overcame AMA Online Education’s fightback in the third quarter to produce an 86-77 win and stay unbeaten in Group A in the PBA D-League Foundation Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Maodo Malick Diouf had 18 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and five blocks as the Scorpions stretched their unbeaten run to three games while edging closer toward securing a quarterfinals berth.

CEU won despite almost squandering a 17-point lead when Aaron Black’s buzzer-beating three to end the third brought AMA within one, 64-63.

But the Scorpions answered with a 14-4 run to go up 78-67 with 5:04 to go in the fourth.

Rich Guinitaran had 16 points while Dave Bernabe added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Derrick Pumaren-mentored Scorpions.

Meanwhile, Technological Institute of the Philippines claimed the first quarters berth with a 110-99 romp of Black Mamba Energy Drink.

Russell Tan scored 25 points on a 5-of-7 clip from three-point range while Brian Santos added 20 points, nine rebounds and five steals as the Engineers improved to 4-1 for second place in Group B.

TIP won despite missing Papa Ndiaye to a hamstring injury and almost squandered a 28-point lead when Black Mamba pulled within five, 94-89, on Dahrell Caranguian’s three with 5:16 left in the fourth.

The third game saw iWalk improving to 2-1 with a 113-103 win over Nailtalk-St. Dominic Savio. JP Belencion fired 38 points spiked by 11 triples for the Chargers. (JONAS TERRADO)

First Game

TIP 110 — Tan 25, B. Santos 20, Carurucan 19, I. Santos 16, Sandagon 13, Daguro 6, Pasamante 5, Calara 4, Pinca 2, Ang 0.

BLACK MAMBA 99 — Caranguian 24, Derige 17, Tayongtong 14, Gadon 12, Barua 10, Vidal 8, Carongoy 5, Bolos 4, Medina 3, Castro 2, Boholano 0.

Quarters: 27-17; 51-34; 87-74; 110-99.

Second Game

CEU 86 — Diouf 18, Guinitaran 16, Bernabe 12, Diaz 10, Murillo 8, Abastillas 4, Tuadles 4, Escalona 3, Sunga 3, Santos 3, Tagal 2, De Ocampo 2.

AMA 77 — Black 21, Parcero 17, Tolentino 11, Santos 8, Paras 8, Fuentes 5, Alina 3, Catorce 2, Rodriguez 2, Asuncion 0, Estibar 0, De Leon 0, Saor 0, Germino 0, Martin 0.

Quarters: 21-12; 45-31; 64-63; 86-77.

Third Game

IWALK 113 — Belencion 38, Mangahas 18, Koga 12, Escosio 12, Bregondo 9, Cruz 7, Ax. Inigo 7, Lozada 6, Ac. Inigo 2, Parker 2, Canada 0, Taguinod 0.

NAILTALK 103 — Doligon 32, Mienlam 22, Delos Reyes 16, Boac 11, Tenedero 10, Calomot 5, Arellano 5, Rublico 2, Ibarra 0, Diaz 0, De Leon 0.

Quarters: 26-31; 46-67; 79-80; 113-103.

