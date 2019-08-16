For familiarity, Meralco taps Durham as import for Governors Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Two-time Best Import Allen Durham will make his return for Meralco in the season-ending PBA Governors’ Cup, the team announced Friday.

Meralco confirmed Durham’s latest tour of duty through its social media account as team is banking on him to continue the string of success in the tournament that opens Sept. 20.

Durham will suit up for the Bolts for the fourth time and fifth overall after making his debut in the 2014 Governors’ Cup for Barako Bull.

He led the Bolts to runner-up finish in the 2016 and 2017 Governors’ Cup before recovering from a 1-6 start to reach the semifinals last year.

The 31-year-old native of Wyoming, Michigan also helped Meralco finish fourth in the 2018 FIBA Asia Champions Cup in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Meralco is hoping to improve its performance from the Commissioner’s Cup when it missed a quarterfinals berth due to struggles of imports Gani Lawal and Jimmie Lee Taylor.

Delroy James performed well late in the eliminations but it proved to be too late for the Bolts, who missed the playoffs with a 4-7 record. (JONAS TERRADO)

Related

comments