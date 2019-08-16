St. Dominic Savio withdraws from PBA D-League

- Home
St. Dominic Savio, thru its President Dr. Nestor V. Dela Cruz, has decided to withdraw its participation in the ongoing 2019 PBA D-League due to internal issues.
Nailtalk’s remaining two (2) games against the AMA Online Education and Marinerong Pilipino shall no longer be played, thus said teams shall be awarded with a victory by default.
In games won by default, the final score to be used in the determination of PBA Quotient is as follows: a) AMA and Marinero’s average scores for the conference prior to the game won by default; b) Nailtalk Savio will have zero points on the forfeited games.