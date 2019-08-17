Cignal scores sweet revenge over Generika, advances to PSL semis

Cignal leaned on its rock-solid defense to beat Generika-Ayala, 25-15, 17-25, 25-18, 25-22, on Saturday and book a semifinal berth in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig City.

The fifth-seeded HD Spikers produced 16 blocks, including seven from Alohi Robins-Hardy and four from Jovelyn Gonzaga in knocking out the fourth-ranked Lifesavers.

The win arranged Cignal a Final Four tussle with defending champion Petron, which advanced at the expense of Marinerang Pilipina two days back.

Robins-Hardy finished with 13 points and 19 excellent sets while Gonzaga chipped in 10 points. Skipper Rachel Daquis finished with 14 points highlighted by 13 attacks.

Mylene Paat also shone as she pumped in 12 points built on 11 spikes and one ace for the HD Spikers, whose crucial victory avenged their 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 22-25, 15-12 and 26-24, 19-25, 26-24, 18-25, 16-14 defeats to the Lifesavers in the eliminations.

Fiola Ceballos tallied 25 points while Patty Orendain added 11 points for Generika-Ayala which failed to surpass its bronze-medal finish last year.

The Lifesavers were aggressive at the attack line by producing more kills, 47-42, but failed to sustain their momentum in the crucial moments.

Generika-Ayala also gave up 27 points due to various errors. (Kristel Satumbaga)

