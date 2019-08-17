Davao Occ. stretches win run; Zamboanga, Batangas triumph

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DAVAO Occidental stretched its winning streak, Zamboanga sustained its climb, and Batangas City got back on track on Friday in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Season at Pasig Sports Complex.

Flaunting their deep bench, the Davao Occidental Tigers clobbered the Quezon City Capitals, 90-82, for their seventh straight victory and a 9-1 record in the South division of the 31-team league founded by Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

Zamboanga Family’s Brand Sardines followed suit with a 74-55 conquest of the Paranaque Patriots while the Batangas City Athletics edged the Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors, 67-62, in the nightcap3

With 13 of the 15 players fielded by coach Don Dulay scoring, the Cocolife-backed Tigers surged ahead, 70-43, near the end of the third quarter before relaxing in the final period.

Veteran Mark Yee again led the Tigers with 15 points and 4 rebounds while Billy Robles came through with 10 points. Chester Saldua, Richard Albo and Emman Calo backed them up with nine points each.

Zamboanga pulled away at 57-42 en route to a 6-4 card while pulling down Paranaque, being supported by Yabo Sports, to 3-7.

Reed Juntilla powered Zamboanga with 20 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Ryan Paule Castelo with 12 points and Leo de Vera with 9 points and 14 rebounds.

The Tanduay-backed Athletics met stiff resistance from the Realtors, needing a dagger triple by Lester Alvarez with 14 seconds left to seal their fourth win in seven starts. The Realtors saw their four-game win run broken and dropped to 6-3.

Related

comments