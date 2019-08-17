Man, 80, killed by farm worker in Kidapawan City

KIDAPAWAN CITY – An 80-year-old funeral parlor owner here was stabbed dead by allegedly one of his farm workers around 11 p.m. Friday.

City police director Police Lt. Col. Ramel Hojilla identified the victim as Carlos Rendaje Collado Sr., owner of the Collado Funeral Homes on Quezon Boulevard here.

The suspect was identified as Ritchie Cajucom Alpuerto, 34, of Barangay Bala, Magsaysay, Davao del Sur.

Reports said Alpuerto forcibly entered the backdoor of Collado’s house in Barangay Balindog and proceeded immediately to the master’s bedroom where the victim was sleeping together with his wife.

But before going to his target, the suspect took a 12-inch knife at the kitchen which he used to kill Collado. The victim, initial reports said, sustained eight stab wounds in different parts of his body.

The suspect tried to hit the victim’s wife when she tried to scream and struggled to leave the room.

Policemen, after receiving a distress call, went straight away to Collado’s residence and found the suspect hiding in the victim’s Starex car parked inside the compound.

The suspect told probers he killed the victim after he was accused of stealing livestock from the Collado’s farm.

The suspect was placed under police custody while a murder complaint is being prepared against him. (Malu Manar)

