PNP lists 52 casino-related kidnappings

The influx of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators in the country has resulted in the upsurge of casino-related kidnappings, with the Philippine National Police-Anti-Kidnapping Group recording 52 cases with 55 victims since 2017.

AKG data showed 17 cases of casino-related kidnappings in 2017 and 16 in 2018. The AKG has reported 19 cases so far this year, an indication that such type of criminal activity is on an uptrend.

“In recent years, the upsurge of hotel and casino leisures in the Philippines led to the influx of Chinese and other foreign nationals in the country,” the AKG said. “This invites syndicates with criminal mind to be involved in a wicked business of loan sharking inside the casino premises. Thus, incidents of kidnapping related to gambling debt arises from 2017 to date,” it added.

The AKG stated that casino-related kidnappings are mostly perpetrated by Chinese and that their victims are mostly their countrymen. It noted that out of the 55 kidnap victims, 45 were Chinese, three are Koreans, two are Malaysians, one American, and one Singaporean.

AKG analysis of the 52 cases came up with the usual modus operandi being employed by criminal syndicates which it refers to as loan sharks.

“Casino junket operators, mostly Chinese nationals, through their agents, will look for their fellow citizens abroad. They would entice them for a leisure visit, work, or put up business in the Philippines.”

“Eventually upon arrival, casino agents would lure them to play in different casinos. The group will offer accommodations within the casino premises, and money, to lend in the form of casino chips.”

But there is one condition, according to AKG spokesman Police Lt. Col. Elmer Cereno. “The money will only be released once the victim would sign a promissory note. Their passports would also be taken as a guarantee of payment,” said Cereno.

The AKG said interest in every winning would be at 20 percent to 30 percent which goes to the lender as a commission.

“If the victim loses, he will be detained in a nearby hotel or in other places and the victims would be beaten,” the AKG said. “These videos of victims being beaten or being tortured would be sent to their family abroad, to coerce them to pay excessive amount thru wire transfer in exchange for their release.” (Aaron Recuenco)

