To lay his hands

Gospel: Mt 19:13-15

CHILDREN were brought to Jesus that he might lay his hands on them and pray. The disciples rebuked them, but Jesus said, “Let the children come to me, and do not prevent them; for the Kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” After he placed his hands on them, he went away.

Often, Jesus’ healing is conveyed by his touch (cf Mt 8:3; Lk 4:40). In the Gospel, he blesses the children by placing his hands on them. Children are a negligible component of Jewish society. They have no social claims, having no achievements to speak of. The disciples think that the Master should not be disturbed by those of little account. But Jesus not only gives them importance and his blessing. He also proposes them as models of belonging to God’s Kingdom. Children are his example about how to accept the good news of God’s love with an open, simple, and humble attitude.

