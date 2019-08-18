No label?

DO you know someone who buys items without labels just because they are cheaper com­pared to branded and registered products? Lives could be put at risk if even a small thing such as a la­bel is missing. A bottle of liquid, a canned good, a container of tablets from a pharmaceutical company – imagine if each of these has no ap­propriate label. There is no brand, no product name, no expiration date, no list of ingredients, no di­rections, and no warning.

Where’s the proof that they are what the sellers say they are? What standards are used, and who moni­tors their safety?

A label is a sort of promise. It’s a guarantee.

Labels matter even in our per­sonal lives. Does someone act like a friend to you or an enemy? A fa­ther who acknowledges a child as his son or daughter, in effect also acknowledges his obligations as a parent. If two persons in a relation­ship do not label their connection to each other, there is no commitment. There are no expectations. There is no responsibility to show mutual support.

Labels are not enough because actions carry more weight, but la­bels are important for clarity, fair­ness, safety and direction – in many aspects of life.

