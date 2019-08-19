No SEAG 3-peat for triathlete Huelgas

NIKKO Huelgas will not get a chance to claim a third straight individual gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games after he was not included in the lineup by the Triathlon Association of the Philippines for the biennial meet slated late this year.

TRAP named fast-rising Kim Remolino and John Chicano to represent the country in the individual men’s event where Huelgas has lorded it over in the last two editions.

The 28-year-old Huelgas’s only chance to win a gold if he will be included in the three-player mixed relay team where he is shortlisted along with Chicano, Fer Caceres, Kim Mangrobang, Kim Kilgroe and Claire Adorna.

“Decision on final entry of mixed relay team is one day before the event according to the International Triathlon Union,” said TRAP president Tom Carrasco.

Remolino, 19, made his presence felt after becoming the top Filipino athlete in two SEA Games qualifying races this year: the Subic Bay International Triathlon 2019 last April and the 2019 Gyeongju ASTC Asian Triathlon Championships in South Korea last June.

Chicano, 28, was the second best Filipino performer also in the two races.

Huelgas, hounded by a hand injury after a biking accident in January that left him out of action for two months, competed in the South Korean race but finished as the fourth best performing Filipino male athlete.

Kim Mangrobang, meanwhile, will be defending her crown in the women’s side as she competes along with Kim Kilgroe.

Carrasco also announced the roster in duathlon consisting of Doy Comendador and Jarwyn Banatao in individual male, and Monica Torres and Jelsie Sabado in individual female.

Comprising the mixed relay are Comendador, Joey delos Reyes, Ephraim Inigo, Torres, Sabado and Pawee Fornea.

Reserve athletes are Karen Manayon and Mark Hossana for triathlon, and Alex Ganzon for duathlon. (KRISTEL SATUMBAGA)

