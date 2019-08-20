EDSA rethink

YOU’VE heard some of your friends saying they will avoid EDSA whatever the time of day, whatever the day, maybe even Sunday. Supposing we leave EDSA alone? For example:

No EDSA-specific laws.

No traffic enforcers.

No HPG or motorcycle cops.

No MMDA presence whatsoever.

No designated lanes, yellow, white, or blue.

No provincial bus ban.

No closure of terminals.

No ambulances.

No armored vehicles carrying cash.

No closed-door policy for buses.

No ban on smoking inside public conveyances.

No CCTVs.

No towing of stalled cars.

No police assistance in case of collisions, accidents.

No number coding.

No traffic lights.

No billboards bigger than your passport.

No rule against vanity, low-number plates.

No speed limit.

No barring trucks, container vans, jeepneys, pedicabs, kuliglig, tricycles, e-trikes, calesas, etc.

No blowing of horns.

No riding-in-tandem on motorcycles.

No apprehension of unhelmeted riders.

No passenger may alight along the 22km highway.

No pedestrians.

No ambulant vendors dancing tinikling to sell gum, candy, water.

No “Mabuhay” lanes away from or to EDSA.

No emergency powers needed for DU30.

Now we know, if an evil person left a mysterious package on EDSA, it will take the authorities more than an hour to rush to the scene, let a one-man disposal team don his hazmat (hazardous materials) suit and go to work cutting a wire or wires to find out if the package is what we fear it is, or not. Whoever left that big box of polystyrene junk on the Shaw tunnel last Friday, creating a 10km gridlock, was playing a prank or testing the waters.

From now on, take EDSA at your own risk. If everybody followed this advice, do you think you and I can have EDSA all to ourselves?

