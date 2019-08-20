Strict ang parents ko

Hi Ms. Rica:

Strict po ang parents ko, kaya hindi po ako pwede magboyfriend. Pero nagkakaroon po ng crush na lalaki. Pero nung isang araw po nanood po ako ng porn at nafeel ko na na-arouse ako kapag dalawang babae ang nasa screen. Na-excite po ako! Ibig sabihin po ba nito ay lesbian ako?

Thank you,

Titibo tibo?

Hi Titibo tibo?,

Congratulations at open ka sa pag-eexplore ng iyong sexuality, at dahil dito ay nakaramdam ka ng sexual arousal na sa experience mo ay kakaiba! Exciting talaga!

Sobrang common na magkaroon ng fantasies at ma-arouse sa same-sex porn regardless of your sexual orientation. Kahit straight men ay na-a-arouse sa gay porn at kahit straight women ay na-a-arouse sa lesbian porn. Mayroon pa ngang studies na nagsasabing ang mga lalaking homophobic ay mas naeexcite sa gay porn! Galing di ba? Hindi ibig sabihin na if you enjoy lesbian porn, ay lesbian ka na agad. Fantasies can just stay in the head, and you don’t have to act on it in real life…well, unless you want to.

In that regard, hindi ko diretsong masasagot kung ano ang ibig sabihin ng sexual arousal mo sa iyo, in terms of your sexual orientation. Ikaw lang ang makakasagot nito. Ano ba ang nararamdaman mo? Kapag ba nasa school ka o work o nasa labas, do you feel like you’re sexually attracted to other women? Naiisip mo ba na gusto mo makipagrelasyon sa kanila? O naiisip mo bang gusto mong makipagsexy time sa kanila?

If you answer “yes” to any of these, then maybe you baka pwede ka mag-identify in some ways as a lesbian or bisexual (dahil sabi mo ay nagkakacrush ka namang lalaki).Pero again, ikaw lang ang makakasabi niyan, depende sa kung anong gusto mong relationship with the same sex or the opposite sex. It’s very common for people to dream and fantasize about people of the same sex. It’s totally fine, and it’s very normal.

Have fun!

With love and lust,

Rica

* * *

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist and Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Sex Therapist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

