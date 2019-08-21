LPA develops into TD ‘Ineng’

A low-pressure area monitored within the Philippine Area of Responsibility intensified into a tropical depression and was given the local name “Ineng” last Tuesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said Ineng was last spotted based on all available data at 1,155 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon (14.8 degrees north, 132.4 degrees east) before noon yesterday.

Ineng has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph, slowly moving northwest.

PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said Ineng may intensify into a tropical storm today but is less likely to make a landfall on any part of the country.

Ineng is expected to be 875 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora this morning. Should it keep its current track, Ineng will possibly exit PAR Sunday morning.

No tropical cyclone wind signals were raised as Ineng remains far from land.

While the tropical cyclone has no direct effect to the country for now, the outer rain bands of Ineng will bring light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Bicol region and Eastern Visayas.

A weak southwest monsoon or “habagat” will continue to affect Region 4-B (Mimaropa) and the rest of Visayas.

PAGASA said the tropical cyclone is not expected to enhance the southwest monsoon. (Alexandria San Juan)

