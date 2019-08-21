Mirror Ninoy’s life, Duterte urges youth, gov’t workers

President Duterte yesterday urged government workers and the youth to be inspired by the life of the late Sen. Benigno Aquino Jr. as a public servant who served with honor, integrity, and purpose.

Duterte cited important role of Aquino in restoring democracy in the country.

“Today, we remember Benigno S. Aquino Jr. and his important role in restoring our democratic institutions more than three decades ago. His sacrifice altered the course of our nation’s history and still continues to ignite the spirit of heroism among our people,” he said as the country marked the 36th death anniversary of Aquino, who was assassinated at then-Manila International Airport (now the Ninoy Aquino International Airport) on Aug. 21, 1983.

The President hopes that the occasion would remind every Filipino of their solemn duty to safeguard the freedoms they are enjoying and which the country once lost.

He also expressed hope that Ninoy’s life will inspire public servants and the youth to keep the welfare of the country in mind.

“I also hope that Ninoy’s remarkable life as a public servant will move my fellow government workers to serve with honor, integrity, and purpose, as well as inspire our youth to be of service to their country and fellowmen,” Duterte said.

However, despite the gains since he took office, Duterte said there is still a lot that needs to be done if the country would like to completely eradicate the poverty, corruption, and injustice that plagued the nation even during Aquino’s time.

“Let his example guide us as we strive to uplift and protect the most vulnerable in our society and ensure that all Filipinos will enjoy the blessings of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law,” he said.

Aquino’s death catapulted his wife Corazon to the presidency through the peaceful EDSA People Power revolution and a snap election in 1986, ousting the late President Ferdinand Marcos who ruled the country for over 20 years. (Argyll Geducos)

