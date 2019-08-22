Army rallies in record-setting opening set to beat Choco Mucho in PVL Open

In a duel of experience and youth, the veteran-laden PacificTown Army kept its composure and rallied from a draining record-setting opening frame setback and a two-set deficit to hack out a 39-41, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-12 decision over Choco Mucho in the Premier Volleyball League Season 3 Open Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Troopers came back strong late in the third set then forced the decider by dominating the fourth but nearly blew a four-point lead in the fifth and needed some kind of a break from a crucial non-call to complete their come-from-behind two hour-34 minute win, their second straight after toppling BanKo-Perlas in four last Wednesday.

The Flying Titans, impressive in their sweep of the BaliPure Water Defenders last week, dropped to 1-1 after failing to complete their own fightback from 10-6 down in the fifth set.

The league’s one of two newcomers came charging back behind Cindy Imbo’s three straight hits and the Flying Titans forced a tie at 10 on a Jem Gutierrez’s attack error.

But after Royse Tubino and Imbo traded hits, Nene Bautista’s attack failed to sail over the net but escaped the eyes of the refs, paving the way for a Jovelyn Gonzaga attack that sparked a 4-1 windup for the Lady Troopers to the chagrin of Choco Mucho coach Oliver Almadro and to the disappointment of the Flying Titans’ fans.

The result, however, failed to take the luster off the match that set a new standard in the league organized by Sports vision with the longest frame ever disputed that saw the Flying Titans save 11 set points.

“We tried to keep pace and I told them that we should control the tempo,” said PacificTown-Army coach Kungfu Reyes. “Magaling kami sa tapikan at sundutan ng bola at un ang nakuha naming. Pinilit naming na mangayaw ung mga bata sa amin.”

Choco Mucho fought from back from 20-23 deficit in the first set with Kat Tolentino capping the Flying Titans’ three-point run. Tubino scored on a hit to put PacificTown-Army at set point but Choco Mucho never gave up and saved six straight set points.

The Flying Titans went on top at 30-29 but the Lady Troopers saved two set points and regained the lead at 32-31 off a Gonzaga hit but the former salvaged two more set points before moving on top at 34-33. Gutierrez tied it with a hit before Bang Pineda’s down the line kill put Choco Mucho, which still played without Bea de Leon, back on top again.

But Maddie Madayag served long for another deadlock and Choco Mucho saved three set points before going ahead again at 39-38 off a Gonzaga attack miscue.

A service error by Arianne Angustia tied the set again but Choco Mucho finally prevailed on a Luth Malaluan’s service error and Tolentino’s kill.

Gonzaga flashed vintage form and fired 24 points and finished with 26 digs and 16 excellent receptions while Tubino backed her up with 21 markers, Bautista chipped in 13 points and Gutierrez and Malaluan added eight hits apiece.

Tolentino topscored for Choco Mucho with 23 points while Madayag and Pineda ended up with 15 and nine markers, respectively.

