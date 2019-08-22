Duterte allows STL to resume operations

President Duterte has authorized the lifting of the suspension of small town lottery operations provided certain conditions are met.

The conditions imposed on the STL operators included payment of a three-month cash bond, the payment of debts, and an issuance of waiver from pursuing lawsuit against the government, according to presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo.

The latest order of the President came almost a month since he suspended the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office gaming operations over alleged massive corruption.

“Yes, the suspension will be lifted upon compliance of certain conditions,” Panelo confirmed when asked if the President has allowed the resumption of the STL operations.

Panelo said compliant franchise holders will have to give three months deposit while those non-compliant will have to pay their arrears.

“There will be a waiver from suits. Franchise holders cannot sue,” he added.

According to Panelo, the government will soon release the rules and regulations on the resumption of the STL operations.

“The effectivity will be after the publication of the implementing rules and regulations,” he added.

Duterte ordered the shutdown of the PCSO gaming activities late last month after uncovering the alleged massive corruption in the agency. An investigation was also immediately launched into the alleged grand conspiracy involving major players that supposedly rob the government of revenues.

Days later, he lifted the suspension on the operations of lotto since it was not found to be involved in any irregularity. (Genalyn Kabiling)

