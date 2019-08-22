Gilas coach out to build toughness in Adelaide matches

Building toughness is what coach Yeng Guiao wants to see from Gilas Pilipinas as they begin their two-game exhibition series with Australian club Adelaide 36ers Friday night at the Meralco Gym.

Guiao said gaining such mentality against the 36ers will be beneficial in Gilas’ preparation with over a week left before heading to Foshan, China for tough FIBA World Cup assignments against Italy, Serbia and Angola.

Tipoff is set at 6 p.m. with the game to be held under closed doors.

36ers coach Joey Wright actually offered Guiao to let his team play different defensive sets in order to help Gilas out.

But Guiao politely declined the offer, saying he would rather see the visitors play their own game.

“I told (Wright) to just run your natural game, and then we will try to execute on our own. We appreciate that,” said Guiao.

“The only thing I was to see against Australia is a hard match. It’s really going to help us,” he added. “If we have a hard match against Australia, at least it’s going to go a long way in developing our toughness for China.”

Having a hard match will also be helpful in finalizing the 12-man lineup for the World Cup

Guiao said that the final roster is going to be determined after the conclusion of the series on Sunday. That is why all players are expected to perform their best being this the final audition for Foshan.

June Mar Fajardo, Roger Pogoy and Troy Rosario will suit up for the first time since returning to Gilas duties following to end of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals.

The three team missed the tune-up games in Spain due to the recent title series, and Guiao is eager to see how they react in their first taste of Gilas action since a July tune-up opposite Jones Cup champion Mighty Sports-Philippines.

Kiefer Ravena, meanwhile, will serve the final day of his 18-month FIBA suspension, thus making him available for Sunday’s second match. (Jonas Terrado)

