You’re better off in jail, Go tells Sanchez

Sen. Bong Go said yesterday that former Calauan, Laguna Mayor Antonio Sanchez is better off in jail, believing the convicted rapist and murderer would just die once he is out of prison.

“Mr. Sanchez, ‘wag ka nang ma-ngarap na makalaya pa,” Go said. “Ipagpatuloy mo na lang pagbayaran ang mga kasalanan mo diyan sa loob, kaysa lumabas ka, baka umikli pa ang iyong buhay,” Go added.

Go opposed the release of Sanchez, who was convicted for the rape and murder of Mary Eileen Sarmenta and the killing of her boyfriend Allan Gomez, both University of the Philippines Los Baños students, in 1995.

Sanchez was meted seven counts of reclusion perpetua or 40 years imprisonment.

However, the Department of Justice recently said that Sanchez might be one of the more than 10,000 convicted prisoners that may be released earlier soon by virtue of Republic Act No. 10592 or the Good Conduct Time Allowances signed by then President Benigno S. Aquino III in 2013.

But Go stressed that there is a need to study the case of Sanchez and that there should be no guarantee that he will be released, echoing the statements of Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra and Bureau of Corrections chief Nicanor

Faeldon that there should be a stringent evaluation of cases of inmates in the application of GCTA.

“Dapat araling mabuti ang kaso niya. He did not apply for executive clemency,” Go said.

“He is one of the names in the list of 10,000 inmates who may be benefited by RA 10592. However, this is not an automatic grant but will be subject to stringent evaluation as mentioned by the Secretary of Justice and BuCor head Faeldon,” he said.

Go said he sympathizes with the families of victims of heinous crimes and reiterated that the application for GCTA must be subjected to the most rigid and careful evaluation.

“I echo the sentiments of the families of the victims. First, show proof of good behavior and that these criminals will not be a threat to society anymore before we grant anything. I believe that’s the essence of the law,” Go said. (Hannah L. Torregoza)

