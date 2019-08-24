NDRRMC: At least 2 dead due to ‘Ineng’

At least two persons were killed when severe tropical storm “Ineng” pummeled Northern Luzon with heavy rains and deep floods, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council disclosed yesterday afternoon.

An initial report by the NDRRMC identified one of the fatalities as Ricky Manglanlan, of Barangay 16, Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

“Manglanlan was taken by a strong current of floodwaters after he rescued a family in a low-lying area in their village,” the NDRRMC report said.

The other fatality was a 17-year-old girl whose identity is yet to be confirmed by the NDRRMC.

But Marcel Tabiji, officer-in-charge of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council-Ilocos Norte, reported that one Pauleen Joy Corpuz, 17, of Barangay 28, Surong, Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte was killed after she was hit by a landslide.

Officials said the teen failed to get out of her house which was among the several structures that collapsed from the landslide.

Laoag City and Vintar, Ilocos Norte were placed under a state of calamity yesterday due to the extent of damage caused by Ineng.

Hundreds of livestock drowned and killed and many residents were affected.

Twenty-four houses were reportedly damaged by a tornado at the height of a heavy downpour at about 5 a.m. yesterday in Barangay Gabu Norte, Laoag City. Eight houses were totally and 16 houses were partially damaged. (Martin A. Sadongdong and Freddie Lazaro)

