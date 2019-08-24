Pusher killed in Caloocan buy-bust

0 SHARES Share Tweet

An alleged drug pusher was killed in buy-bust operation in Caloocan City early yesterday morning.

Police Col. Noel Flores, Caloocan police chief, identified the suspect as Alimona Radiamoda, 38, of Phase 12, Barangay Tala.

Investigation showed that the Caloocan police Drug Enforcement Unit conducted the buy-bust operation against the suspect near his house at around 2:05 a.m.

Radiamoda sensed that he was dealing with authorities and ran towards his house.

Police cornered him in his house, and instead of surrendering, the suspect drew his firearm and opened fire at them.

Lawmen returned fire, killing Radiamoda on the spot.

Recovered from him were 13 sachets of suspected shabu and his firearm.

Flores said that the suspect was arrested in a buy-bust operation before. Police are getting more information on previous cases of the suspect. (Joseph Pedrajas)

Related

comments