Woman shoots husband, self in Quiapo

A 32-year-old woman allegedly shot her husband and herself in Quiapo, Manila last Thursday.

A belated report from the Manila Police District identified the woman as Ellaine Timola, who died on the spot due to a bullet wound in the head.

On the other hand, her husband, identified as Alex, also 32, remains under observation at the Mary Chiles Hospital in Manila for a bullet wound in the head.

Investigation showed the couple had just left the barangay hall of Barangay 391, Zone 40 and were discussing financial problems inside their car when the incident happened.

They reportedly had gambling debts amounting to P2 million, barangay hall officials told police.

Police Staff Sgt. Roderick Magpale of the Manila Police District Crimes Against Persons Investigation Section said residents heard successive gunshots and traced the sound from a parked red Mitsubishi Mirage with license plates NBY-2826 at the YMCC building on Bilibid Viejo St. at around 5:30 p.m.

A security guard checked the car after hearing the gunshots and was surprised to see the bloodied body of a man and a woman.

The security guard called help from barangay officials who found Ellaine dead on the passenger seat and Alex seated on the driver’s side still breathing.

Scene-of-the-Crime Operatives said the woman was holding a .38 caliber gun, raising the possibility that she shot her husband first before herself. (Erma Edera)

