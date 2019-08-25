Duterte leads Nat’l Heroes’ Day rites

President Duterte will lead the commemoration of National Heroes’ Day at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City today.

Duterte will lead the oath-taking and wreath-laying ceremonies this morning with Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr.

This year’s National Heroes’ Day theme is “Pagkilala sa Bayaning Pilipino: Matapang, Magiting, at Makabayan.”

In last year’s National Heroes’ Day, Duterte urged Filipinos to emulate in their daily lives the bravery and selflessness of the country’s heroes, especially when the nation’s unity is constantly being tested.

In his message for the occasion last year, the President honored the patriotism and bravery of those who have fought for the country’s freedom. He also recognized the ordinary Filipinos who strive for their families and their communities.

“We also recognize the thousands of ordinary citizens – our everyday heroes, who continue to make sacrifices for the welfare of their families and the advancement of our communities,” he said.

The President also encouraged Filipinos to remember the heroes’ exploits, and also to emulate their selflessness and to live up to their example as they go about their daily lives.

“It is my sincere hope that as we come together to honor our heroes and celebrate their extraordinary feats and love of country, may we further inspired to embody the ideals and values that they stood up for,” he said.

“Let us all become worthy heirs to their legacy so that we may leave behind to the succeeding generations of Filipinos a nation that they will also proudly give up their lives for,” he added.

Duterte recognized the dedication of the Philippine National Police is advancing his campaign against illegal drugs. He also honored teachers and overseas Filipino workers for the sacrifices they make for their families and communities.

National Heroes’ Day is a holiday which honors and remembers all Philippine national heroes.

The holiday, since first observed in 1931, was commemorated every last Sunday of August until then President Gloria M. Arroyo signed Republic Act No. 9492 in 2007 which mandates that if a regular or nationwide special holiday falls on a Sunday, it shall be observed the next day. (Argyll Geducos)

