Encourage punctuality

EVERYBODY is impressed by a punctual person, but not ev­erybody finds it easy to become one, especially for a person who has been habitually late for years and has a ready list of excuses. I’m sure you know someone whose tardiness is always a problem – a student or worker who is chroni­cally late. Some excuses are valid, though, and authorities who give their subordinates consideration are worthy of admiration.

It takes personal motivation and discipline to be on time. Parents, teachers, and employers can also do something to help children, adults and employees regulate their time-keeping behavior. The following might help.

Display a big wall clock and teach children to learn to do an important task at a designated time. There is a designated time for playing. There is no “unli” time for anything, not even for gadgets.

Take time to know a student’s reason for being late. Once, a stu­dent was 15 minutes late but could not give the guidance counselor who saw her any valid reason. The tardiness was excused, with the for­mer telling her that next time, any tardiness would be recorded. The student was never late after that. Ask. Listen. Young people need to realize that tardiness is not okay.

Start on time and leave on time. Is there a program or field trip? Waiting for thirty minutes to fill auditorium seats and bus seats only encourages tardiness. People who do not want the inconvenience of being left by the bus will force themselves to show up early next time.

Use an efficient attendance track­ing system. Recognize the persons who are always on time.

Encourage young people to pre­pare the things they need a day or week before. “When the evening comes, prepare yourself for the morrow” (Donald Pillai). Any person who adheres to this advice must be somebody who values punctuality. He spares himself from unneces­sary stress. He is also able to do more things.

Charles Simmons said, “Promp­titude is not only a duty, but is also a part of good manners; it is favorable to fortune, reputation, influence, and usefulness; a little attention and energy will form the habit, so as to make it easy and delightful”.

