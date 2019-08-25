F2 wins opener in 5-set thriller, nears PSL title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

F2 Logistics dug deep from its championship experience in beating Cignal, 25-22, 26-24, 18-25, 17-25, 15-8, on Saturday night to move a win away from reclaiming the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Cargo Movers leaned on the hot hands of Fil-American Kalei Mau to avert a meltdown after squandering a 2-0 set lead and draw the first blood in their best-of-three championship series.

Mau produced 27 points built on 25 attacks, one block and one ace as she helped F2 inch closer to its first All-Filipino Conference crown since winning their maiden season in 2016.’

Game 2 will be on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena with the Cargo Movers seeking a sweep of the affair for a different outcome of last year’s finals where they succumbed to Petron in the deciding Game 3.

F2 Logistics held its composure entering the fifth frame as it grabbed the momentum with a 3-0 start before Mau led the charge to put the game wide open with a 12-6 edge for good.

Ara Galang poured nine of her 11 points on attacks, Majoy Baron walloped six of the team’s 11 aces for 11 points, and Kim Dy scored nine points including four from blocks for the Cargo Movers.

Kim Fajardo also contributed 17 excellent sets while joining hands with Dawn Macandili for 54 digs.

Janine Navarro and Jovelyn Gonzaga had 16 and 12 points for Cignal, which lost steam when it mattered most. (Kristel Satumbaga)

Related

comments