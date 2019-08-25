HIV and oral sex

Hello Ms. Rica,

I have a gay friend who is HIV positive na for the past 10 years kaya I make it a point that I get tested and I do mea­sures to ensure safety during any sexual encounter. Among my girl friends, I am the most vocal and open about being sexually active and encourage them to get tested and always be safe. Pero meron akong kaibigan na nag-abstain na daw from penile penetration and okay lang daw siya dahil she only engages in oral sex both giving and receiving.

Pero she doesn’t use any safety measure. I am not sure whether HIV can be transmit­ted by oral sex. Help Please. Thank you.

Avocado Muffin

Hello Avocado Muffin,

Nakakakilig ‘yung idea na mas marami nang tao ang nagiging aware and open about getting tested for HIV and taking safety precautions during sexual activi­ties! At nakakatuwa din na ineen­courage mo ang mga friends mo. Sila naman nga ang magbebenefit sa pagpapatest ng kanilang mga sarili.

Generally ang transmission of HIV during oral sex ay medyo mababa pero merong mga factors na puwedeng magpataas nito. Kai­langan mong iexplain na ang low risk ay hindi ibig sabihin na zero risk. Maaari din kasing dumaan ang virus through the mouth al­though mas common sa vagina, rectum, or urethra.

Maaaring may mga open sores or singaw during oral sex or ang semen ng may HIV ay puwe­deng may mataas na concentra­tion. Ang semen na may HIV ay maaaring makapagtransmit ng virus lalo na sa lining ng bibig. On the other side naman, ang babae ay may mataas na concentration ng HIV tuwing period nya. Even other menstrual secretions can contain the virus.

Kung hindi man HIV, dapat icon­sider ng friend mo na may mga STI na nalilipat through oral sex kagaya ng herpes or gonorrhea. Kailangan magpatest regularly ng isang tao na sexually active at lalo na kung may multiple partners ito. So better talaga to be safe all the time. Good luck!

With love and lust,

Rica

