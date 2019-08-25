New LPA set to enter PH

A new low-pressure area east of the Philippines is expected to enter the country’s area of responsibility today and may develop into a tropical cyclone within the next few days.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Meno Mendoza said the LPA was estimated at 1,695 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur yesterday morning.

Should maintain its current track, the LPA will be inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility today, Mendoza said.

Once it intensifies into a tropical depression inside the PAR, the weather disturbance will be given the local name “Jenny,” the third tropical cyclone to enter the PAR this month and 10th this year.

Mendoza said the LPA will still have no direct effect over any part of the country today.

Earlier, PAGASA said the brewing tropical cyclone may make landfall over the country later this week.

After the exit of severe tropical storm “Ineng” (international name “Bailu”) last Saturday night, the southwest monsoon or “habagat” will be the dominant weather system that may affect Luzon and Western Visayas today.

Mendoza said Metro Manila, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, Zambales, Bataan, Batanes, and Babuyan Group of Islands will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the habagat.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms. (Ellalyn Ruiz)

