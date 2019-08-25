Smuggled meat products from China seized in Manila

Authorities seized Saturday afternoon about 65 kilograms of banned Chinese meat products worth more than P20,000 at Aranque Market in Binondo, Manila.

The contraband was confiscated by officers of the Manila Veterinary Inspection Board (VIB) Special Enforcement Squad and the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS).

The prohibited meat products include beef, pork and Peking duck that China is not authorized to export, the NMIS told the Manila City government.

Following the seizure, Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso ordered the Bureau of Permits and Licenses Office (BPLO) to close of all shops selling illegally imported meat products.

“Ang lahat ng tindahan na magca-cater ng ilegal na karne, lalo na ‘yang galing sa China na hindi allowed, babala ko po sa inyo, iwi-withdraw namin ang business permit ninyo,” the mayor said.

“Kahit pa nagtitinda kayo ng hindi ipinagbabawal pero naglalagay naman kayo ng mga ipinagbabawal, ipapasara namin ang inyong buong negosyo,” he stressed.

The mayor also ordered the Manila City Legal Office to determine the appropriate cases that may be filed against these meat shops.

“Sa lahat ng nag-iimport, huwag niyong dadalhin sa Maynila itong mga ilegal na karne,” Domagoso warned.

“We will continue to protect the interests of the public. We thank the VIB and the NMIS,” he added.

Last Saturday, Domagoso has ordered the VIB Special Enforcement Squad to create a special squad that will focus on the city government’s campaign against the proliferation of “botcha” or hot meat or double-dead meat. (Erma Edera)

