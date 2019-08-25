STL operators warned

Small town lottery operators can lose their franchise if they violate any condition imposed by the government on the resumption of their operations, according to a Palace official.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said the “happy days” of STL operators will be over since the government can revoke their licenses if there will be any violation of the condition contained in the new rules and regulations.

The government had earlier announced plans to lift the suspension on STL operations subject to conditions such as payment of a three-month cash bond, payment of arrears, and issuance of a waiver promising not to seek claims or injunction against the State.

The implementing rules and regulations on the STL operations are expected to be issued this week.

“Kung meron silang violation, will mean automatic cessation ng kanilang franchise, hindi na sila makaka-operate. If they have a violation, it will mean automatic cessation of their franchise. They can no longer operate,” Panelo said.

“Kapag hindi sila nag-comply wala na, tapos na ang maliligayang araw nila,” he added.

President Duterte ordered the lifting of the suspension of the STL operations last Thursday but imposed conditions on the franchise holders to curb corruption. Duterte’s decision came almost a month after he halted Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office gaming activities, including STL, over alleged massive corruption. (Genalyn Kabiling)

