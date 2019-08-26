Camarines Sur bets bags first Batang Pinoy gold

PUERTO PRINCESA, Palawan – Barefoot runner Lheslie De Lima captured the first gold medal at stake while Aubrey Tom made an early splash in swimming with three golds at the start of the 2019 Batang Pinoy National Championships at the Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex here.

De Lima, a 14-year-old bet from Camarines Sur, topped the girls 800 meters by clocking 2 minutes and 22.5 seconds to edge out Laguna Province’s Magvrylle Matchino (2:25.0) and Pangasinan’s Ana Eugenio (2:28.30).

The win extended De Lima’s dominance in the event after reigning supreme in the 2019 Palarong Pambansa last May in Davao.

At the pool, Tom made her presence felt by striking gold medals in the girls 12-under 200m individual medley (2:32.30), the 100m freestyle (1:03.57) and the 50m backstroke (33.55sec).

The 12-year-old Cainta, Rizal bet eclipsed her personal best in the 200m IM of 2:37.95 and the 50m back of 34.20sec.

Also sharing the day’s spotlight were Marc Angelo Daroy of Aklan and Krisha Aguillon, who became the fastest boys and girls runners by ruling the 100m dash.

Daroy timed 11.4sec to dominate John Dave Magtangob (11.60sec) and Juntine Muñoz (11.70sec) while Aguillon posted 12.7sec against closest pursuers Kyla Elona (12.9sec) and Erica Ruto (12.9sec).

Dasmariñas City bet Ron Gabriel Villa also struck gold in his first and last Batang Pinoy Nationals in boys discus throw with a heave of 39.65 meters on his third attempt.

The 6-foot Villa said he wasn’t expecting to win after finishing bronze in the Luzon leg, admitting that he is focused on his transition to basketball after this tournament.

Villa’s teammate Con Prince David settled for silver with 35.87m while Maasin’s Mark June Mercedes came in third in 34.60m.

James Ballester, son of two-time Southeast Asian Games champion Allan Ballester, also took the spotlight with a gold-medal performance in the boys 800m with a time of 2:04.80.

He prevailed over Victorias City’s Renzo Catulay (2:05.60) and General Santos City’s Charlie Ong (2:06.60)

-Kristel Satumbaga

