Cavite solon rejects renaming Camp Aguinaldo to Camp Antonio Luna

IMUS CITY, Cavite – Cavite Rep. Jesus Crispin C. Remulla opposes the proposed bill renaming Camp Emilio F. Aguinaldo, the headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Quezon City, to Camp Antonio Luna.

“Not in favor,” Remulla said when asked for a statement on the bill renaming the camp. The House deputy speaker did not elaborate further.

In his message for National Heroes’ Day on Facebook, Remulla extolled all heroes, including Dr. Jose P. Rizal, Andres Bonifacio, Emilio Aguinaldo, Antonio Luna (some even with photographs), and “the unsung and unknown heroes of the times.”

Aguinaldo was a Cavite revolutionary general who fought in battles against the Spaniards at the turn of the 20th century and later the Americans.

He became the country’s first president after the Tejeros Convention and the Malolos Congress.

Aguinaldo was also the designer or had conceptualized the present Philippine flag. He led the Philippine independence declaration from Spain on June 12, 1898.

History books revealed that Aguinaldo had contributed many for the country and the people with his bravery, patriotism, and sacrifices during the revolutionary years.

Remulla, other officials, and residents have long called for an end to the talks, referring to Aguinaldo, Bonifacio, and Luna, as they all are the country’s national heroes.

There was a long-held notion that Aguinaldo had a hand in the execution of Bonifacio and his brother and Luna during the revolutionary years.

The notion was deemed as intrigues as there was no official investigations or conclusions on the incidents involving the three of them.

House Deputy Speaker and Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel filed House Bill No. 4047 renaming Camp Aguinaldo to Camp Gen. Antonio Luna.

Pimentel filed the bill on Aug. 20 and was disclosed on the eve of National Heroes’ Day which was celebrated yesterday. (Anthony Giron)

