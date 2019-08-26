DTI cracks down on unsafe glass products

Unsafe and substandard glass products are the targets of a new Department of Trade and Industry directive as it assured the public that it will strictly implement regulations to guarantee consumer protection.

Interviewed at the sidelines of the DTI budget presentation before the House Committee on Appropriations, Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez said the agency will be on the lookout for glass products that could harm Filipino consumers.

Lopez said he has ordered the close monitoring of the implementation of Department Administrative Order No. 19-05 issued last March, which sets new technical regulations and mandatory product certification for local and imported flat glass and other similar glass products.

He pointed out that similar directives have been issued to regulate cement, steel, electrical supplies, and other construction materials to stop manufacturers and dealers from hoodwinking consumers with inferior and dangerous products.

Lopez noted that substandard imports have been flooding the local market, prompting DTI to take swift action.

He pointed out that the new set of regulations will also apply to locally produced glass products.

“This measure seeks to protect consumers by making sure that all imported flat glass products in the market meet standard compliance requirements. This is really for consumer safety,” he said.

“What’s important really is to make sure these products undergo testing before they go to the market,” Lopez stated.

DAO 19-05 mandates that local flat glass must be produced by Philippine Standard certified plants. Imported products will have undergo quality tests and secure import commodity clearance marks before they could be sold in the market.

Heat-strengthened and fully laminated flat glass, laminated glass, and laminated safety glass in buildings as well as bent glass are also covered by the new regulations.

These products will likewise be submitted for sampling by the Bureau of Product Standards, trade regional office, or BPS inspection body within a prescribed time and in accordance with existing BPS inspection and sampling procedures. (Ben Rosario)

