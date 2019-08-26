Duterte meets Misuari once again

President Duterte recently held a meeting with Moro National Liberation Front founding chair Nur Misuari to advance the peace process in Mindanao.

The President’s meeting with Misuari was held in Davao City last Friday night, according to Sen. Christopher Go. It was the Duterte’s fourth meeting with the former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao governor this year.

Go, who was present in the meeting, said Misuari remained committed to help promote peace in the south. He added that bigger panels from both sides are expected to conduct more meetings on the peace agenda.

“Yung usapan maybe magkakaroon pa ng mag follow-up meetings but between bigger groups na po,” Go said during the National Heroes Day ceremony in Taguig City yesterday.

“Siguro maybe parang panel na ‘yung makikipag-usap on both sides kung papaano patuloy na lang po natin ‘yung kapayapaaan sa Mindanao. Tutulong po is Nur Misuari,” he said.

Early this month, Duterte said he was praying for the enlightenment of Misuari to accept the “same terms” given to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

The government had earlier forged a peace pact with the MILF that paved the way for the creation of the Bangsamoro autonomous region. The new political entity, with a larger territory and fiscal autonomy, replaces the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao formed under a peace pact with the Misuari-led MNLF in 1996. (Genalyn Kabiling)

