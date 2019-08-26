NWRB restores water allocation for irrigation in Bulacan, Pampanga

The National Water Resources Board has approved the resumption of water allocation for irrigation of farms in Bulacan and Pampanga beginning Sept. 1.

Water releases for the irrigation requirements of about 27,000 hectares of farmlands in Bulacan and Pampanga were temporarily shut down last May 16 after Angat Dam in Norzagaray, Bulacan breached the 180-meter critical level for irrigation.

According to NWRB Executive Director Sevillo David Jr., around 30 cubic meters per second of water will be allocated for irrigation starting Sept. 1, as the water level at Angat Dam returned to its 180-meter normal operating level yesterday morning.

Likewise, David said, a slight adjustment in water allocation for Metro Manila’s domestic use will be implemented starting Sept. 1. From 36 cms, domestic water allocation will be increased to 40 cms.

The domestic allocation has been at 36 cms or 3.1 billion liters per day since Angat Dam’s water level fell below the 160-meter critical mark in June.

However, Angat Dam is still way below the 210-meter normal high water level during the rainy season.

David said the public should remain responsible in using water to ensure that the year-end elevation is sufficient to supply the multi-requirements on domestic supply, irrigation, and energy during the dry season of 2020. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

