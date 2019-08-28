F2 tossers dominate Cignal, sweep PSL All-Filipino title series

F2 Logistics started hot and blasted Cignal, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19, to reclaim the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference title via a two-game sweep Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

It was the first All-Filipino crown in three years for the Cargo Movers after settling for bridesmaid finishes in previous editions. They last won the crown in 2016 against Foton and with almost the same intact lineup.

F2 Logistics did not waste time, following up their 25-22, 26-24, 18-25, 17-25, 15-8 Game 1 victory last Saturday to sweep their best-of-three finals series.

Kalei Mau carried the fight for the Cargo Movers, firing 17 kills to finish with 19 points in the one hour, 25 minute match.

The Fil-American was later on adjudged the Most Valuable Player apart from winning the Best Scorer plum.

Also shining for the Cargo Movers were Kim Dy, Kim Fajardo and Dawn Macandili.

Desiree Cheng’s off-the-block kill gave the Cargo Movers the matchpoint advantage before Mau finished it off with a backrow attack.

Dy also rose to the challenge for F2 Logistics with 13 points built on nine spikes and four blocks while Fajardo converted 19 excellent sets. Macandili took charge of the floor defense with 20 digs.

Cignal lost its offensive touch as no player scored in double figures with Jovelyn Gonzaga managing only nine points and Rachel Daquis scoring only six points.

Meanwhile, Mau joined other individual awardees Cignal’s Rachel Daquis (First Best Outside Spiker), Jheck Dionela (Best Libero) and Alohi Robins-Hardy (Best Setter), Petron’s Sisi Rondina (Second Best Outside Spiker), Foton’s Jaja Santiago (First Best Middle Blocker) and sister Dindin Santiago-Manabat (Best Opposite Spiker), and F2 Logistics’ Majoy Baron (Second Best Middle Blocker). (KRISTEL SATUMBAGA)

